Rhondda teenager, 17, charged with terror offences

Police jacket

A teenager from Rhondda Cynon Taff has been charged with two terrorism offences.

The 17-year-old male was arrested on Friday following a search by detectives from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit.

He was been charged with one offence of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism, and one of encouragement of terrorism.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

