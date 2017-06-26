Welsh singer Charlotte Church loses unborn baby

Image copyright Getty Images

Singer Charlotte Church has lost her unborn baby, she has announced.

The 31-year-old had publicly revealed she was expecting her third child during a concert in May.

A statement on her Twitter account on Monday said: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.

"We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

The Cardiff-born star and her partner, musician Jonny Powell, have been together for seven years.

She is already a mother to nine-year-old Ruby and Dexter, eight, from her previous relationship with Gavin Henson.