Cardiff fire: Blaze closes car park near Greyfriars Road

Image copyright Lori Summers/Twitter

About 50 firefighters are tackling a car park blaze which has closed a busy road in Cardiff city centre.

The public has been asked to stay away from Greyfriars Road after the fire broke out on Crockherbtown Lane.

The blaze is believed to have started in a power sub station and involved industrial bins and Cardiff Bus has diverted all buses.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a three-storey adjacent building had been "heavily smoked".

Image copyright Angela Bates/Facebook