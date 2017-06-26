Investigation into Penrhiwceiber woman's death continues
- 26 June 2017
Police are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a woman in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
The 44-year-old's body was discovered at an address at Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash on Thursday.
A 72-year-old man who had been helping officers with their inquiries has been released.
South Wales Police said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death is ongoing.