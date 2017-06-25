South East Wales

Motorcylist dies in crash with 4x4 near Llysworney

the incident happened on the stretch of road between Pentre Meyrick Cross and Llysworney Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened on the stretch between Pentre Meyrick Cross and Llysworney

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a 4x4 in the Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police said the 52-year-old man died at the scene on the B4268 between Pentre Meyrick Cross and Llysworney.

The incident involving a blue Land Rover Freelander happened at about 13:55 BST on Saturday and the road was closed for five hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.