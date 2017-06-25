Motorcylist dies in crash with 4x4 near Llysworney

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the stretch between Pentre Meyrick Cross and Llysworney

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a 4x4 in the Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police said the 52-year-old man died at the scene on the B4268 between Pentre Meyrick Cross and Llysworney.

The incident involving a blue Land Rover Freelander happened at about 13:55 BST on Saturday and the road was closed for five hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.