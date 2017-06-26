£6m for Ogmore-by-Sea wastewater treatment upgrade

Image copyright Colin Pyle / Geograph Image caption A drop-in information session is being held

Welsh Water is investing £6m to improve wastewater treatment works in Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan.

It is hoped the upgrade will help protect the environment, reduce flooding and improve river and bathing water quality in the area for decades.

Equipment will be installed to monitor waste and ultra violet technology will treat wastewater before it is returned to the environment.

The project is expected to be complete by summer 2018.

Work will also take place on the access bridge.

Welsh Water is holding an information session about the project at Penybont Treatment Works at the The Pelican In Her Piety pub on Monday from 14:00 BST.