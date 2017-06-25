Woman's death in Penrhiwceiber investigated by police
- 25 June 2017
- From the section South East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
A force spokesman said inquiries in Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash, were ongoing.
No further details have been released but more information is expected later.