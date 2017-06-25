South East Wales

Woman's death in Penrhiwceiber investigated by police

Penrhiwceiber Image copyright Gareth James | Geograph

South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

A force spokesman said inquiries in Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash, were ongoing.

No further details have been released but more information is expected later.

