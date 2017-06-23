Newport Friars Walk centre evacuation 'false alarm'

A suspicious car next to a Newport shopping centre which prompted an evacuation and the bomb squad to be called was a false alarm.

Friars Walk was emptied and a major road shut for nearly five hours in May.

A suspect package was also reported at the nearby George Street bridge.

Gwent Police is continuing its investigations but said, while it was treated as a genuine threat to the public at the time, it turned out to be a false alarm.

No arrests have been made.