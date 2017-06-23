Albany Road student landlord fined by Cardiff magistrates

From the section

A Cardiff landlord has been fined £4,000 after admitting renting five properties to students which inspectors found had "dangerous failings".

Spiridian Micallef from Sully Road in Penarth guilty plea to eight charges relating to a rented property in Albany Road.

Council officials were called in following complaints made last November, city magistrates were told.

Inspectors found faulty electrical sockets and several other issues.