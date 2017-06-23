Albany Road student landlord fined by Cardiff magistrates
- 23 June 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A Cardiff landlord has been fined £4,000 after admitting renting five properties to students which inspectors found had "dangerous failings".
Spiridian Micallef from Sully Road in Penarth guilty plea to eight charges relating to a rented property in Albany Road.
Council officials were called in following complaints made last November, city magistrates were told.
Inspectors found faulty electrical sockets and several other issues.