Ex-Vale of Glamorgan councillor and wife die in their garden

Image copyright Dr Ruth Williams Image caption Tony and Faith Williams were a "terrific team", their daughter said

Police are investigating after a former Vale of Glamorgan councillor and his wife were found dead in their garden.

Tony Williams, 86, who represented Peterston-super-Ely for 48 years, was found outside his Welsh St Donats home with his wife Faith, 87, on Sunday.

Their daughter, Dr Ruth Williams, said: "I think dad went out with weed killer and tumbled and mum went out to help."

South Wales Police said "the sudden deaths of an elderly man and woman" were not being treated as suspicious.

The force said the deaths were reported shortly after 21:30 BST on Sunday while the Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at 21:45 and sent two ambulances and a paramedic response car.

Dr Williams said her parents - a former mayor and mayoress of the Vale of Glamorgan - were childhood sweethearts who were a couple for 72 years and married for 57 years.

She said they were a "terrific team and always proud ambassadors for the Vale of Glamorgan Council".

"Dad had many happy memories and anecdotes of his 48 years of continuous service to the community and had a detailed knowledge of every part of the Vale of Glamorgan," she said.

"Their home was frequently the 'nerve centre' of campaigns such as 'Stop the Super Quarry' in the 1970s. Mum supported Dad in every way, not least when she was Deputy Mayoress and then Mayoress during the opening of the Civic Offices in 1981.

"She organised and catered for functions in the Mayor's Parlour herself, and dignitaries from other organisations were keen to be invited once they tasted her food!"

'Elder statesman'

Mr Williams, who was also once deputy leader of the Vale of Glamorgan council, was recognised in the New Year's Honours List in 2004, when he was awarded a MBE for services to local government and conservation in the county.

He was interested in planning and environmental matters and was a key founder of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast. He retired in 2007.

Councillor John Thomas, leader of the Vale council said he was "shocked and saddened" at the deaths.

"Tony was the elder statesman providing valuable support and advice to myself as a new and inexperienced councillor," he added.

"Both he and Faith will be sadly missed but fondly remembered."