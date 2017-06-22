Caerphilly Mountain death: Boy charged with drugs offence

Image copyright Family picture/BBC Image caption An investigation into Shauna Davies' death continues

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a drugs offence after the death of a Caerphilly girl.

Shauna Davies, 15, died in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after emergency services were called to Caerphilly Mountain Road.

Gwent Police said the boy has been charged with supplying drugs while four others who were arrested have been released pending further inquiries.

Shauna's family described her as "a beautiful person inside and out".

The circumstances surrounding her death are not yet known and a police investigation is ongoing.

In a tribute, Shauna's family said: "She was loved by so many people, she loved her brother and sister and friends and was fiercely loyal to them. She will be missed by so many.

"We were very proud parents. Fly high our beautiful daughter."