600 children get MMR jab after measles outbreak in Newport
More than 600 children have been vaccinated after a measles outbreak at a Newport school.
Five people with links to Lliswerry High School were diagnosed with the illness following the outbreak on 5 June.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said 604 children had been immunised with the MMR vaccine.
Heather Lewis, of PHW, said while there had been no further confirmed cases it was not a "cause for complacency".
A rolling programme of vaccination sessions is under way in schools across Newport.