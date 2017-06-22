600 children get MMR jab after measles outbreak in Newport

More than 600 children have been vaccinated after a measles outbreak at a Newport school.

Five people with links to Lliswerry High School were diagnosed with the illness following the outbreak on 5 June.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said 604 children had been immunised with the MMR vaccine.

Heather Lewis, of PHW, said while there had been no further confirmed cases it was not a "cause for complacency".

A rolling programme of vaccination sessions is under way in schools across Newport.