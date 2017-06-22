South East Wales

600 children get MMR jab after measles outbreak in Newport

More than 600 children have been vaccinated after a measles outbreak at a Newport school.

Five people with links to Lliswerry High School were diagnosed with the illness following the outbreak on 5 June.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said 604 children had been immunised with the MMR vaccine.

Heather Lewis, of PHW, said while there had been no further confirmed cases it was not a "cause for complacency".

A rolling programme of vaccination sessions is under way in schools across Newport.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites