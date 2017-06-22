Calls to reverse 1,100 Tesco Cardiff call centre job cuts

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Call centre workers and union officials George Ross and Alun Sharpe describe the mood

Tesco has faced calls to scrap plans to close a call centre in Cardiff with the loss of 1,100 jobs.

The supermarket giant said it was consolidating its customer engagement centres (CEC) on to a single site in Dundee, creating 250 jobs.

It said it had to ensure its business was "sustainable and cost effective".

But Cardiff North MP Anna McMorrin said she would be writing to UK Business Secretary Greg Clark to "make interventions".

She added: "I'll be seeking to get this reconsidered by Tesco."

The calls come as staff revealed many employees found out about the closure via social media.

Media caption It was "completely unacceptable" some staff heard about the job cuts via social media, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said in response to Anna McMorrin

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said he was seeking "an urgent meeting with Tesco" to discuss options for workers.

Ms McMorrin raised the issue during business questions at Parliament on Thursday, saying some staff found out via social media.

"This is shocking and wholly unacceptable behaviour and will be devastating for all those concerned and their families" she said.

Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, called the announcement "completely unacceptable" and said she would also seek a response from Mr Clark.

Meanwhile, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he had "challenged" Tesco chief executive Matt Davies over the decision.

"He's explained to me the rationale of their view," said Mr Cairns.

"I also want to know what package of support could well be on the table, in relation to shifting some jobs to Dundee.

"I want to make sure we're not being undermined by the Scottish Government in that respect."

Tesco is proposing to close the Cardiff CEC in February and a three-month consultation has started.

Cardiff Central MP, Jo Stevens, said: "My concern, and my suspicion is, that possibly some of the work is being outsourced.

'Difficult'

"Because Tesco already has an outsourcing arrangement in Bangalore for some of it's back office functions and also some of the overflow of calls to the centre [in Cardiff] to Bangalore in peak times."

She said Wales' apparent boom in call centres in the past few years, which has seen several open especially in Swansea, Newport and Cardiff, was down to more people buying services online.

But she said staff at Tesco's Cardiff centre had a number of specialist jobs, including an "innovative" social media team, and politicians wanted to ensure they were retained in Wales.

"It's very difficult to find alternative work and the reality is Dundee is not a reasonable alternative for very many people to relocate," she said.

"And there's only a couple of hundred jobs there going to be available according to what Tesco is saying at the moment."

Sandra Busby, managing director of the Welsh Contact Centre Forum called the decision disappointing.

But she added: "We're confident there are more than enough vacancies in the contact centre job market."