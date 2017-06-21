Rescue crews called to body at Llantwit Major beach
- 21 June 2017
Rescue teams were called to a Vale of Glamorgan beach following reports of a body being found.
South Wales Police, Porthcawl RNLI and the Coastguard were all at Llantwit Major beach.
Emergency services were called out at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday, but police were unable to confirm if the body was in the water or on the beach.