Rescue crews called to body at Llantwit Major beach

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph

Rescue teams were called to a Vale of Glamorgan beach following reports of a body being found.

South Wales Police, Porthcawl RNLI and the Coastguard were all at Llantwit Major beach.

Emergency services were called out at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday, but police were unable to confirm if the body was in the water or on the beach.