Llantrisant man, 30, dies after being hit by car in Ireland

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a car on Moycullen Road

A 30-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff has died after being hit by a car in Ireland.

The man, from Llantrisant, was struck by the vehicle at Bushy Park, Moycullen Road, Galway at about 01:40 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway but died later that day.

Police are appealing for witnesses. A Garda spokesman added: "The local coroner has been notified."