Llantrisant man, 30, dies after being hit by car in Ireland
- 21 June 2017
- From the section South East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff has died after being hit by a car in Ireland.
The man, from Llantrisant, was struck by the vehicle at Bushy Park, Moycullen Road, Galway at about 01:40 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to University Hospital Galway but died later that day.
Police are appealing for witnesses. A Garda spokesman added: "The local coroner has been notified."