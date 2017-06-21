1,100 Tesco call centre jobs set to go in Cardiff

Image copyright Google Image caption Tesco's customer engagement centre is based on Maes Y Coed Road, Cardiff

Up to 1,100 jobs are set to go at a Tesco call centre in Cardiff, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

Tesco said it was consolidating its customer engagement centres (CEC) into a single site in Dundee, Scotland, where 250 jobs would be created.

The union USDAW said Cardiff staff had been briefed on the plan to shut the CEC in Heath shut next year.

Tesco said it needed to ensure its business is "sustainable and cost effective".

Tesco boss Matt Davies said: "To help us achieve this, we've taken the difficult decision to close our customer service operations in Cardiff.

"We realise this will have a significant effect on colleagues in the Cardiff area, and our priority now is to continue to do all we can to support them at this time."

The company is proposing to close the site in February 2018.

'Devastating news'

Nick Ireland, USDAW divisional officer said: "Tesco's Cardiff call centre staff are understandably shocked by the announcement of the company's planned closure, they are being briefed by managers this afternoon.

"USDAW reps and officials are providing support to our members at this difficult time.

"This is clearly devastating news for our members and will have a wider impact on south Wales, as so many jobs are potentially lost to our local economy."

He said the union would enter consultation talks with Tesco to look at the business case for the proposed closure.

News of the closure was raised in the Senedd by Cardiff North Labour AM Julie Morgan.

"This affects a lot of people in Cardiff North and in surrounding constituencies," she said.

"It's been there for many years - I've visited it on many occasions. What can the cabinet secretary do with this dismaying announcement?"

In reply, Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "I have instructed my officials to put together a package of support for those who could be affected but we have also established a telephone conference call between Tesco, myself and the first minister in the next hour."