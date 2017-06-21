Royal Mail stops Risca street's post after staff 'threatened'

Image copyright Google

Royal Mail has stopped delivering post to a Caerphilly county street after staff were "threatened and intimidated".

The company said it has suspended deliveries at Holly Road in Risca.

The move comes after staff had items "regularly thrown" at them as they tried to deliver residents' mail, it said.

Residents will now have to collect their post from Abercarn Delivery Office, about three miles (4.8km) away.

"The safety of our staff is of paramount importance to us and the decision to suspend mail deliveries is never one we take lightly," a company spokeswoman said.

"We are working with the local council and the police to find a way to resume deliveries safely as soon as possible."

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We have been informed that deliveries have been suspended in the area and we understand the concerns raised.

"Local officers patrol the area on a regular basis and we are liaising with the council concerning anti-social behaviour."