Five dead ponies dumped in Pentyrch ditch

Five dead ponies have been found dumped in a ditch in a village near Cardiff.

Their bodies were found by a police officer on Tyn-Y-Coed Road in Pentyrch on Tuesday, 27 May, and RSPCA Cymru is investigating.

The charity said none of the ponies had microchips or could be identified to an owner.

But it hopes a pair of blue Adidas trainers found at the scene will help provide a clue as to who dumped them.