Five dead ponies dumped in Pentyrch ditch
- 1 June 2017
- From the section South East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five dead ponies have been found dumped in a ditch in a village near Cardiff.
Their bodies were found by a police officer on Tyn-Y-Coed Road in Pentyrch on Tuesday, 27 May, and RSPCA Cymru is investigating.
The charity said none of the ponies had microchips or could be identified to an owner.
But it hopes a pair of blue Adidas trainers found at the scene will help provide a clue as to who dumped them.