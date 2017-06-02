Champions League final in Cardiff: What's happening when?

Image copyright Getty Images

Cardiff is the setting for the 2017 Champions League final.

Real Madrid face Juventus at the National Stadium of Wales on 3 June - the culmination of a four-day festival of football.

Here is what you need to know about what is happening when.

The matches

3 June: The Champions League final takes place at the National Stadium of Wales at 19:45 BST. A pre-match ceremony will start from 19:30.

Fans are advised to arrive in Cardiff by 10:00 if travelling by car or coach, and 13:00 if travelling by train. Aim to be at the stadium by 17:45 as additional security checks will be in place.

You can download the Travel Guide App for more information about travel and accommodation.

Two fan meeting points will be set up on Saturday and open between 07:00 and 18:15 on Churchill Way and Callaghan Square. Both will offer food and drink stands (no alcohol), toilets, left luggage, and information points. Only the left luggage facilities will remain open for collection.

The festival

1-4 June: The UEFA Champions League Festival opened in Cardiff Bay on Thursday but opening times vary: Friday - 11:00 to 23:00, Saturday and Sunday - 11:00 to 17:00.

Local people are advised to visit on Friday and Sunday. Saturday is expected to be the busiest as fans of the participating finalists arrive in the city.

The Champions Main Stage in Roald Dahl Plass will host artists, DJs and bands each day.

On 2 June, the Champions Floating Pitch will host the UEFA Ultimate Champions match, featuring football legends.

The UEFA Champions Gallery, a museum celebrating the UCL's history, will be inside the Wales Millennium Centre.

There will also be a chance to have your photo taken with the trophy on Thursday and Friday, but there will be no screening of the game at the festival site.

The final itself will not be screened live at the festival in Cardiff Bay

Travel and transport

The M4 and the main roads into Cardiff are expected to be at their busiest from 10:00 until 20:00 on Saturday and again from 22:00 on Saturday until 03:00 on Sunday.

There will also be more road closures and diversions than ever before in central Cardiff on Saturday, and around Cardiff Bay and Castle Street from 1 to 4 June.

Cardiff Central station, Cardiff Queen Street station and Cardiff Bay station are expected to be exceptionally busy all day, and the two city centre stations until 04:00 on Sunday.

Local services will not stop at Cardiff Central after 19:00 on Saturday.

Cardiff, Bristol and Birmingham airports are expected to be busy all day on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday.

More information can be found on the FAW's website, the UEFA website and our guide.

Removal of key structures

The Uefa Champions Festival site will be removed between 4 and 12 June.

The Uefa Champions Village and Football Village will be removed between 4 and 19 June.

A temporary footbridge installed at Castle Street will be removed overnight between 4 and 5 June.

Camp Cardiff at Pontcanna Fields closes on 5 June.