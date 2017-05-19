Aaron Hughes given further life sentence for rape

Image copyright South Wales Police/BBC

A serial child rapist from Cardiff has been given a further life sentence for rape.

Aaron Hughes, 35, was jailed for life in 2014 for drugging and raping a sleeping three-year-old.

While in prison, Hughes was charged with 10 sexual offences against three teenage boys and pleaded guilty to some of the charges at Newport Crown Court.

On Friday, a minimum tariff of 11 years was imposed, to run concurrently to his existing sentence.

At a previous hearing in April, Hughes pleaded guilty to one charge of rape he carried out in 2008.

He also admitted three charges of sexual activity against two 13-year-old boys and one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, which were all committed in 2004.

'Victims' courage'

Prosecutors did not seek a trial on five further counts of sexual activity with a child.

Following the sentencing, South Wales Police Det Insp Stuart Wales said: "We would like to thank the many witnesses who supported this investigation and pay tribute to the three complainants who each demonstrated significant fortitude and courage throughout."

In 2014, Cardiff Crown Court heard Hughes had been given the three-year-old child by babysitter Claire Semmens, who herself was jailed for 16 years after admitting two charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and possessing indecent images.

He was caught when police did a routine check on his computer because they believed he had breached a court order by downloading indecent images of children.

He was jailed for life for sex attacks on the toddler.