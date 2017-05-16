Services running after Caerphilly train station evacuation

Image copyright Jaggery/ Geograph

Caerphilly train station was evacuated after an unidentified package was found at the adjoining bus station.

Police were called at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday because of the holdall that was left unsupervised.

It was searched, but found to contain nothing suspicious.

Train services were running again, with a 20-minute delay between Rhymney and Cardiff, by 15:15.