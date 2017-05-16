Services running after Caerphilly train station evacuation
16 May 2017
Caerphilly train station was evacuated after an unidentified package was found at the adjoining bus station.
Police were called at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday because of the holdall that was left unsupervised.
It was searched, but found to contain nothing suspicious.
Train services were running again, with a 20-minute delay between Rhymney and Cardiff, by 15:15.