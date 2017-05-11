South East Wales

Flash flooding hits properties in Maesteg, Bridgend county

Flood sign Image copyright Getty Images

Flash flooding has affected several properties in Bridgend county.

Three locations in Maesteg were hit on Thursday evening, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Four properties are understood to have been flooded on Church Street along with a restaurant on Commercial Street.

The fire service said the flooding had subsided by about 20:30 BST.

