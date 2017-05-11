Newport County AFC fined over automatic pension enrolment

Newport County AFC has been fined £4,500 for failing to enrol staff in a pension scheme.

The Pensions Regulator said the club did not put eligible workers into the government's workplace pension scheme, which started in October 2012.

It warned that employers who remain non-compliant could face being taken to court.

The club has been contacted for comment.

On Thursday, the regulator published a list of companies ignoring automatic enrolment duties.

The system aims to ensure employees, who are not in a company pension scheme, either join one or join an alternative such as the National Employment Savings Trust (Nest).

Charles Counsell, the regulator's executive director of automatic enrolment, said: "Employers who wilfully refuse to become compliant should be in no doubt that we will take enforcement action against them, as these lists show.

"Automatic enrolment is not an option, it is the law."