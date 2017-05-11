Police probe possible abduction near Pentrebane schools

Police are investigating reports of a possible abduction near primary schools and a nursery in Cardiff.

Officers were called to Lavender Grove, Pentrebane, at 11:19 BST on Thursday.

South Wales Police said it was aware of reports of a "possible abduction" taking place, but no-one had been reported missing.

Pentrebane Primary‏ school tweeted that all pupils were "safe and well" as police dealt with an incident outside.

Coed y Goe Primary, on Beechley Drive, said "none of the pupils or staff" were in any danger.

Police are keen to identify the driver of a black jeep-type vehicle with tinted windows.