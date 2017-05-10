Girl, five, devastated after pet cats poisoned in Risca

Image copyright Gem Walker Image caption Meow was one of three owned by the same family which died between 17 April-2 May

A five-year-old girl with speech problems has been left heartbroken after her pet cat was killed with anti-freeze.

Three cats belonging to the same family - Meow, Squirt and Charlie - died between 17 April-2 May at Risca in Caerphilly county.

A vet's examination confirmed two of the cats had been poisoned with anti-freeze.

Owner Gem Walker said her daughter was "devastated" at the loss of Meow.

"My daughter at one time could only say the word "Meow" - hence the cats name," she said.

Image copyright Gem Fowler Image caption Squirt

Image copyright Gem Fowler Image caption Charlie

The RSPCA said losing the three pets in such a way must have been "heartbreaking" for the family.

Insp Emma Smith said: "It isn't clear whether these incidences in the Risca area were deliberate, or not - but they are clearly a cause for concern.