Girl, five, devastated after pet cats poisoned in Risca

Meow the cat Image copyright Gem Walker
Image caption Meow was one of three owned by the same family which died between 17 April-2 May

A five-year-old girl with speech problems has been left heartbroken after her pet cat was killed with anti-freeze.

Three cats belonging to the same family - Meow, Squirt and Charlie - died between 17 April-2 May at Risca in Caerphilly county.

A vet's examination confirmed two of the cats had been poisoned with anti-freeze.

Owner Gem Walker said her daughter was "devastated" at the loss of Meow.

"My daughter at one time could only say the word "Meow" - hence the cats name," she said.

Image caption Squirt
Image caption Charlie

The RSPCA said losing the three pets in such a way must have been "heartbreaking" for the family.

Insp Emma Smith said: "It isn't clear whether these incidences in the Risca area were deliberate, or not - but they are clearly a cause for concern.