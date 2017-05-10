Hand spinners and Slush Puppie machine taken in break-in
- 10 May 2017
- From the section South East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Slush Puppie machine and 250 hand spinners were among items stolen from a Torfaen shop.
The break-in at premises on North Street, Blaenavon, took place some time between 17:00 BST on 3 May and 07:00 on 4 May.
Hand spinners are toys that people rest on their palm and balance as they spin while Slush Puppie machines make drinks using ice and syrup.
Gwent Police has appealed for information.