Hand spinners and Slush Puppie machine taken in break-in

A Slush Puppie machine and 250 hand spinners were among items stolen from a Torfaen shop.

The break-in at premises on North Street, Blaenavon, took place some time between 17:00 BST on 3 May and 07:00 on 4 May.

Hand spinners are toys that people rest on their palm and balance as they spin while Slush Puppie machines make drinks using ice and syrup.

