Jury out in Cardiff 'love rival' death crash trial

A jury has gone out to consider its verdict in the trial of a woman accused of causing the death of a love rival in a car chase.

Sophie Taylor, 22, died when her car hit a block of flats in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in August 2016.

Cardiff Crown Court heard her BMW crashed while being followed by Melissa Pesticcio, 23, and her ex-boyfriend in separate cars.

Miss Pesticcio, of Llanrumney, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

She also denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two charges of dangerous driving.

Miss Taylor was allegedly pursued through the streets of Cardiff by both Miss Pesticcio and Michael Wheeler, 22.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said Miss Pesticcio was the lead pursuing vehicle for most of the alleged late-night chase and urged the jury to find her guilty.

He said: "In her rear view mirror, Sophie Taylor would have seen Melissa Pesticcio for 70% of the journey.

"Sophie Taylor died and Joshua Deguara suffered life-changing injuries as a result of that pursuit she started.

"She started it, she maintained it, I invite you to surely convict her."

Miss Pesticcio previously told the court she was "hurt" after Wheeler, her former boyfriend of two years, left her for Miss Taylor in June last year, which led to "hostility" between the two women.

Christopher Rees, defending, said Miss Pesticcio's white BMW was "not responsible" for the "deliberate ram" by Wheeler which killed Miss Taylor.

The court heard she died after Wheeler's Vauxhall Corsa barged into hers, causing her vehicle to crash into a brick wall on Meteor Street.

Judge Thomas Crowther told the jury: "If [Pesticcio's] driving is dangerous, you'll have to consider whether her driving was more than a minimal cause of Sophie Taylor's death and Joshua Deguara's life-changing injuries."

Wheeler, from Rumney, has already admitted similar charges.