Driver reprimanded for Bridgend pupils' bakery run

A school bus driver has been reprimanded for taking children to a bakery in Bridgend county.

The pupils, aged between 11 and 15, were first taken to Cynffig Comprehensive School, Kenfig Hill, but then asked the driver to take them to a nearby Greggs.

They were dropped at the shop a mile away in Pyle to make their own way back to class.

The driver for Gwyn Jones and Son was reprimanded after a parent complained.

A Bridgend council spokesman said it was satisfied measures were in place to ensure it would not happen again.