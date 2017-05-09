Crash between van and lorry closes A470 in Abercynon

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Air ambulance lands at crash A470 crash

A serious crash between a lorry and a van on the A470 in Rhondda Cynon Taff has closed the road in both directions.

Police said an elderly man had been taken to hospital and was in a stable condition following the incident on the the southbound carriageway in Abercynon at about 12:30 BST.

The fire service cut a man free from his vehicle.

Traffic on the road is stationary between the Aberycyon roundabout and Pontypridd town centre.