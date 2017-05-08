Tredegar motorbike crash woman 'sorely missed' by family

Image copyright Family photo

A woman who died in a motorcycle accident was a "happy, bubbly person" who will be "sorely missed", her family has said.

Sarah Jayne Jones, 27, from the Tredegar area of Blaenau Gwent died in a crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale at about 19:30 BST on Thursday .

She had been a pillion passenger on a motorbike.

The rider, a 56-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

In a statement, Ms Jones' family said: "Sarah was a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunty.

"She was a happy, bubbly person to be around. She was the life and soul of the party, although she had her stubborn side.

"She will be sorely missed by all who loved her."