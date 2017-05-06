Pollution in Llantwit Major stream kills 100 eels and fish

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales

About 100 eels and some brown trout have been killed after a stream in the Vale of Glamorgan was polluted.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) officers are investigating following reports the water running through Llantwit Major was a milky colour.

Chris Rees, NRW team leader, said officers were working to try to identify the source of the pollution and assess any further impact.

He said if the source was found enforcement action would be taken.