Pollution in Llantwit Major stream kills 100 eels and fish
- 6 May 2017
- From the section South East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 100 eels and some brown trout have been killed after a stream in the Vale of Glamorgan was polluted.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) officers are investigating following reports the water running through Llantwit Major was a milky colour.
Chris Rees, NRW team leader, said officers were working to try to identify the source of the pollution and assess any further impact.
He said if the source was found enforcement action would be taken.