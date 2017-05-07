Llanharry HGV crash: Mark Golubovic named as victim

Image copyright Family photo

A man who died following a crash between a car and a lorry in Rhondda Cynon Taff has been named.

Mark Golubovic's was travelling in the opposite direction to the lorry on Llanharry Road, Llanharry, when they crashed at about 08:30 BST on Saturday.

The 32-year-old died at the scene and his mother, Irene, was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales after being seriously injured.

His family said they were "heartbroken" over the death.

In a statement, they added: "Mark was a loving dad, son and a great friend to many."

Mr Golubovic's mother is still in intensive care.