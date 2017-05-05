Driver denies 'cutting up' Adamsdown crash death woman

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sophie Taylor died when her car hit a block of flats in Adamsdown, Cardiff

A driver accused of causing the death of her love rival in a car crash denied "cutting her up" during a previous incident.

Sophie Taylor, 22, died when her car hit a block of flats in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in August 2016.

Cardiff Crown Court heard her BMW crashed while being followed by Melissa Pesticcio, 23, and her ex-boyfriend Michael Wheeler, 22, in separate cars.

Miss Pesticcio, of Marshfield, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

Wheeler, 23, has already admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury.

Christopher Rees, defending, asked: "Did you follow behind Sophie Taylor's car?" and Miss Pesticcio replied: "Yes", but when asked whether she was driving at speed, she said: "No".

The court previously heard from prosecution witness, Georgia Flavin, that Miss Pesticcio drove in front of Miss Taylor's car in another incident and broke abruptly, causing her to perform an emergency stop.

But Miss Pesticcio denied "cutting up" Miss Taylor on that occasion.

She denies causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two other charges of dangerous driving.

The trial continues.