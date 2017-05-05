Fatal crash closes A465 Heads of the Valleys route

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale

A fatal accident has closed the main route across the top of the south Wales valleys.

A 27-year-old woman, who was a pillion passenger on a motorbike, died in the incident on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale on Thursday evening.

The rider, a 56-year-old man, has suffered serious injuries.

The road will remain closed on Friday morning while investigation work continues, Gwent Police said.