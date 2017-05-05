Labour holds control of Cardiff despite internal battles

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Labour's Brendan Toomey spoke to BBC Radio 4 about his loss in Merthyr

Labour has retained control of Cardiff council despite suffering three major blows in south east Wales in the local elections.

The party lost its council leader in Merthyr Tydfil and control of Blaenau Gwent council - both to Independents.

It also lost its majority in Bridgend, the stronghold of First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones.

Labour held Cardiff despite internal battles, while the Tories won control of Monmouthshire.

The Vale of Glamorgan will remain with no party in overall control, although the Conservatives overtook Labour to become the largest party, one seat short of overall control.

Meanwhile Labour held on to Newport and Torfaen.

Three more seats are still to be counted for Merthyr council on 8 June after the election for Cyfarthfa ward was postponed following the death of a candidate.

The council's leader, Brendan Toomey, was ousted as Independents took nine seats from Labour in the county.

He said Labour was "having a very disappointing evening to say the least".

Mr Toomey, who lost the Park ward to an Independent candidate, told BBC Radio 4: "It is quite clear that huge numbers of the public aren't entirely happy, to say the least, with the way the Labour Party is going at the moment."

Monmouthshire council had been run by an arrangement between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats since 2012. Deputy leader Phil Hobson was one of the Lib Dems to lose their seat to the Tories.

Bridgend AM and Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones took to Twitter saying it had been a "testing night for many of our candidates".

He said: "Thanks to you all for standing and for your hard work. There will be better times."

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said the Tories had a "good night at the office", making "huge strides" in the Vale of Glamorgan and reaching double digits in the first minister's "backyard".

Results in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf are being announced.

In the first gain for Plaid Cymru in Rhondda, Darren Macey took the Ynyshir ward seat from Labour.

In Cardiff, the Conservatives gained all four seats in the Whitchurch ward from Labour.

The future of the council's leader Phil Bale remains under question, with a potential leadership challenge expected. The Llanishen seat, where he is a Labour candidate, is being recounted.

Speaking at the count Mr Bale said he did not know anything about it but said he would like to remain as leader.

He said the turnout in the capital had been amazing, adding: "Its been a great result, we all have to move on and do the best for Cardiff."

Analysis by James Williams, BBC Wales political reporter

BBC Wales understands Labour Cardiff councillors who are unhappy with the party's leadership of the council are scheduled to meet on Friday.

The meetings will take place after the party unexpectedly retook control of Cardiff council.

With counting still underway in two wards, Labour has won 39 of the capital's 75 seats.

A party source said "everyone expected we would win fewer than 30 seats".

Cardiff's Labour councillors have until 5pm on Friday to submit their nomination for leadership of the council.