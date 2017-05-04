Newport drug raids: Total arrested reaches 28
Twenty eight people, including three teenagers, have now been arrested following a drugs raid in Newport.
Officers from Gwent Police raided 35 addresses across the city on 26 April.
Twenty-four people aged between 13 and 60 from Newport have been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
Three boys, aged 13, 15, and 16, are among those who have been charged while three others have been released without charge.