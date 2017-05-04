Tredegar school worker used charity cash to pay drug dealer

Image copyright Wales News Service

A teaching assistant stole money raised at her school for charity to pay off her son's drug debt, a hearing has been told.

Caroline Hannigan collected £287 for the British Heart Foundation at Glanhowy Primary School in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, in February 2015.

However, she used the money to pay off a drug dealer after her son was threatened.

A fitness to practise committee in Cardiff is considering her case.

Mrs Hannigan, who had worked at the school in various roles for 23 years, was arrested after she admitted to her head teacher that she had never passed on the money to British Heart Foundation.

The hearing was told she was given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting theft by an employee at Caerphilly Magistrates' Court in February 2016.

Image copyright Google

Mrs Hannigan, who had worked as a teaching assistant at the school since 2009, raised the money at a school cross country event.

The hearing was told Mrs Hannigan asked head teacher Rebecca Fowler if she could raise money for the British Heart Foundation because it was a cause close to her heart as her daughter has a heart defect.

When Mrs Fowler questioned what happened to the money, Mrs Hannigan insisted she had given it to the charity.

But when Mrs Fowler asked to see a receipt, Mrs Hannigan confessed and the police were called.

Sarah Maunder, who carried out an independent investigation, told the panel: "Caroline Hannigan panicked when drug dealers turned up at her house threatening her son with violence."

She added Mrs Hannigan was "incredibly remorseful" and wanted to return to her job as she had a "deep connection" with the school.

She admits unacceptable professional misconduct.

The hearing was told she had since paid the money to British Heart Foundation.