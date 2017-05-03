Fake doctor to repay £3.5k to blackmailed women

Image copyright Gwent Police

A fake doctor has been ordered to repay nearly £3,500 to women he seduced after posing in surgeon's scrubs on a dating site.

Farhan Mirza, 38, of Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, secretly filmed Muslim women and threatened to share the intimate footage unless they handed him large sums of money.

He was jailed for eight and a half years in November.

Newport Crown Court was told Mirza had made £8,500 from his crimes.

But a proceeds of crime investigation ruled he can only pay back £3,425 and he has 28 days to do so or faces an additional three months in jail.

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, told the court Mirza had gone on a marriage website to target women who had money and could fund his lifestyle.

"There are cases where there are women who he targeted because they were vulnerable and naive. That is not this case.

"He targeted women who had money available to bank roll him and his family."

The court heard one of the women was a successful doctor, another a former news reporter, and a third a psychology graduate.

Mr Evans added: "These are intelligent, but eventually duped and pressurised, victims. And they were women with means."

Mirza had denied nine charges including voyeurism, fraud, theft and blackmail but was found guilty by a jury.