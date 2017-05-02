Cardiff University's main building closed after fire

Image copyright @rhodrijm/Twitter Image caption Staff and students were told the building while fire crews extinguished the fire

Parts of Cardiff University's main building will remain closed on Wednesday after a fire.

The building at Cathays Park was evacuated, with all staff and students told to leave, after a blaze broke out in a fume cupboard on Tuesday.

The main building will remain shut on Tuesday with access to most areas reopened on Wednesday.

But two chemistry labs on the first floor and the restaurant will be shut until further notice.