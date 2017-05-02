Gwent Police charges more people after Newport drugs raid

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Officers entered properties using a chainsaw

Four more people have been charged following a drugs raid in Newport, Gwent Police have said.

Last week, the force said 20 had been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

On Tuesday, it said that figure now stood at 24 and all were from the city. Twenty seven people have been arrested in total, with three men released.

Police raided 35 addresses on 26 April during an operation involving 200 officers.