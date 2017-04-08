M4 death crash: Woman, 66, killed chasing her dog

Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph

A 66-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van while chasing her dog on the M4 in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the westbound carriageway of the motorway was closed for five hours between junctions 29 and 32 on Friday.

A dog belonging to the woman, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, is believed to have run on to the road, followed by its owner.

She was hit by a Ford Transit and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's family is being supported by a family liaison officer.