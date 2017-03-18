South East Wales

£500k for Rhondda Fach's last miners' welfare hall

Tylorstown Miners' Welfare Hall Image copyright Heritage Lottery

The last remaining miners' welfare hall in one of Rhondda's two valleys is to get a £500,000 makeover.

The building in Tylorstown, Rhondda Fach, is the only community venue left in the town after its library closed.

The Grade II-listed building dates from 1933 and was built using funding from miners' families.

The Heritage Lottery Funding will help provide services including employment support and training, a new cafe and community classes.

There are hopes the hall's former cinema could be revived, which would make it the Rhondda Fach's only cinema.

The hall has already been awarded £161,900 to develop plans and will receive £546,000 from the Heritage Lottery.

