Law change call after Ashley Talbot Maesteg minibus crash

The parents of a boy who was run over outside a Bridgend county school have called for a change in the law to protect children entering and leaving school grounds.

Ashley Talbot, 15, was hit by a minibus at Maesteg Comprehensive in December 2014.

His parents Melanie and Jon Talbot want vehicles to have to remain stationary while children enter and leave school premises.

They told BBC Wales' Stephen Fairclough how their son's death had affected them.