Andrew Saunders jailed for killing Cardiff Matalan workers

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her new partner outside the Matalan store where they worked has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

Zoe Morgan, 21, and Lee Simmons, 33, were found near the Queen Street store at about 05:50 BST on 28 September, 2016.

Andrew Saunders, 20, of no fixed abode, researched methods of killing in the days before the attack.

He admitted their murders in December.

