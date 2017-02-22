Duchess of Cambridge plays pool on Torfaen Wales visit

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her pool-playing skills on a visit to a children's charity in south Wales.

She teamed up with Craig, 15, a service user at Torfaen Multi-disciplinary Intervention Service (MIST) - a child and adolescent mental health project.

He said: "She was talking about how MIST helps us and stuff with life and school. She was really interested in what we were talking about."

Asked what he thought of her pool skills, he pulled a face and said: "She was dreadful."