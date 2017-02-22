David Davies jailed for live-streaming Cardiff court case

Image copyright BBC | South Wales Police

A man who filmed and live-streamed a court case in Cardiff has been jailed for 28 days.

David Davies, 39, from Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was broadcasting the footage on to Facebook as a person gave evidence at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

He was arrested when he returned to the court on Tuesday. A judge sentenced him for contempt of court later that day.

Cameras are not allowed in courts in England and Wales.

South Wales Police was alerted by a member of the public who saw the footage online.

PC Richard Sellek said: "Unfortunately, cases such as this are becoming more and more commonplace.

"There are prominent notices within all courts about the use of mobile phones before people enter the courtroom.

"This should serve as a warning to others who think that the law does not apply to them."