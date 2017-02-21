Porthcawl Maritime Centre project gets £2m in EU cash

Image copyright Porthcawl Harbourside

A new maritime centre on the south Wales coast has secured £2.1m in EU funding.

Science and Skills Secretary Julie James will announce the cash on a visit to Porthcawl in Bridgend county on Tuesday.

Porthcawl Maritime Centre will include water sports and exercise facilities, a coastal science centre and an outdoor theatre.

It is hoped work will begin in the summer and it will open by 2019.

The £2.1m for the development, which is being built on land owned by Bridgend council, has come from the European Regional Development Fund.

It is expected to cost in excess of £7m and has already secured lottery funding.