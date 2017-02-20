Toenail clippings in Swansea hospital 'cabinet of curiosities'

Image copyright ABMU Image caption The cabinet was once used to hold patient record cards at the former children's clinic at Phillips Parade in Swansea

A cabinet of curiosities containing toe nail clippings dating back to the 1950s is to go on show at Morriston Hospital, in Swansea.

Wunderkammer contains items gathered from hospitals now run by Abertawe Bro Morgannwg university health board (ABMU).

The pop-up "museum" aims to give a snapshot of the area's healthcare history.

ABMU chairman Andrew Davies said it was a "fascinating glimpse" into the past.

Wunderkammer - a 12-drawer wooden chest - will be displayed in Morriston Hospital's outpatients department waiting room from Monday.

Items on display include:

A leather mitten with lock and key from Glanrhyd Hospital dating back to the 1900s which was used to stop a patient from self-harming

The ornamental trowel used by Sir Frederick Alban to lay the foundation stone of Singleton Hospital in 1958

Toe nails cut from a female patient when she was admitted to Parc Hospital in Bridgend in the 1950s

A glass slide of opera singer Adelina Patti visiting wounded World War One soldiers at Swansea General Eye Hospital

3D printed guides used by maxillofacial surgeons to create a cheek implant in 2014

Creator of the project Martin Thomas, head of the board's heritage project, said the pop-up museum allowed patients to see collections which had been hidden away.

He said: "I love the excitement of being presented with a dusty old box, not knowing what gruesome old medical oddment I am going to see next.

"The interest sparked goes right across the board - I have had calls from the public, retired staff, secretaries, consultants and board members, all absolutely passionate about protecting their fragment of our heritage and sharing it."

Image copyright ABMU Image caption It is hoped that the heritage project will preserve many important historical healthcare items for future generations

The cabinet will go on tour around ABMU sites with the heritage team changing the contents to make them relevant to the local area.

The team are also preparing to submit a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund to protect artefacts it has been collecting for future generations and expand their research.

Chairman of ABMU Mr Davies said: "I hope our public and staff enjoy taking the opportunity to have a good look at the items inside and find out a bit more about their weird and wonderful history."