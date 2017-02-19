Arrested Merthyr Tydfil man suffers serious injuries
- From the section South East Wales
A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a "domestic incident" in Merthyr Tydfil, police have said.
While he is being treated in hospital, he remains under arrest and in police custody.
Officers were called to the "domestic-related incident" at an address in the Abercanaid area at 04:00 GMT on Sunday.
The 58-year-old from Galon Uchaf was described by South Wales Police as being in a serious condition.