Man guilty of murdering girlfriend Xixi Bi in Llandaff

A man has been found guilty of murdering his 24-year-old girlfriend at their flat in Cardiff.

Jordan Matthews, also 24, admitted manslaughter but denied the murder of Xixi Bi in Llandaff in August 2016.

She had a broken jaw, ribs and widespread bruising following the attack and was later pronounced dead at hospital after a cardiac arrest.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court found Matthews guilty of murder on Friday and he will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Matthews had told police he was a black belt in karate but did not think the incident was bad enough to cause the injuries Miss Bi suffered.

But the court heard he regularly beat her and called her "worthless".

Mr Matthews said he had hit Miss Bi, believing she had cheated on him and cried when he was later told she had died.

'Paranoid'

He told Cardiff Crown Court he had planned to marry Miss Bi.

Matthews accepted he was smoking "quite a lot" of cannabis at the time, and the court heard he felt "insecure" when his girlfriend went to visit her family in China.

He said he became "paranoid" about Miss Bi being unfaithful to him, and believed at the time she had received a message from someone called "Ben" on the Tinder dating app.

Both prosecution and the defence agreed that Miss Bi did not have the Tinder app, nor any contact called "Ben".

Analysis from pathologist Dr Ryk James said: "The assault upon her was severe and involved dozens of impacts.

"She had died as a result of the multiple blunt force injuries."